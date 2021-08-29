Who Is Spotify’s Most Streamed Artist of All Time?

Spotify has a new most streamed artist, and that person just nabbed the largest amount of listeners in one month in the platform's history.

Coming in with 83.3 million monthly listeners — marking the most monthly listeners on the streaming platform — is none other than... Justin Bieber! Chart Data unveiled the new statistic on Saturday (Aug. 28).

This shouldn't come as a surprise as Bieber currently has the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart alongside Kid LAROI with "Stay." Bieber was also recently added to Wizkid and Tems' hit "Essence," which also upped his total number of monthly streams. Additionally, the Canadian superstar is featured on Skrillex and Don Toliver's single "Don't Go."

Bieber also beat out his former collaborator Ariana Grande's record for most monthly. Grande currently comes in with 56.7 million monthly streams.

No other artist currently has over 80 million monthly listeners. In second place is The Weeknd with 74.53 million monthly listeners, followed by Ed Sheeran with 72.41 million.

The most streamed female artist is Dua Lipa, who comes in at 65.5 million monthly listeners. Followed closely behind the "Levitating" singer is Doja Cat with 60.84 million.

Bieber recently broke another major record. In July, the "Peaches" singer became the youngest solo artist to have 100 entries on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart at the age of 27. "Stay," which debuted at No. 3, marked his 100th entry on the chart.

Drake previously held the record at age 28, followed by Lil Wayne at 29. Other artists who have reached the impressive milestone include chart-toppers such as Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, Future and Taylor Swift.