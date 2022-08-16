You Can Now Leave a WhatsApp Group Chat Unnoticed Thanks to New Feature

Wondering how to leave a WhatsApp group chat privately? We've got you covered.

Nothing is more awkward than when you want to remove yourself from an annoying or long-winded group chat, but don't want everyone to see you have left.

WhatsApp — the wildly popular free messaging app — has finally implemented a new feature that allows you to quietly exit a group chat unnoticed.

The game-changing feature is part of a new privacy update rolling out on the Meta-owned platform this month.

Other upcoming changes include being able to mute group conversations and block users from taking screenshots of View Once messages, which are meant to disappear after being opened.

In addition, WhatsApp users, who already had the ability to hide if they had read a message, will be able to completely hide whether or not they were using WhatsApp at all.

"We’ll keep building new ways to protect your messages and keep them as private and secure as face-to-face conversations," Meta owner Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement, according to The Mirror.

WhatsApp's head of product, Ami Vora, noted that the platform seeks to build features that "empower people to have more control and privacy over their messages."

"Over the years, we’ve added interlocking layers of protection to help keep their conversations secure, and the new features is one way we continue to deliver on our commitment to keep messages private," Vora shared in a statement. "No other global messaging service at this scale provides this level of security for their users’ messages, media, voice messages, video calls and chat backups."

She continued: "We believe WhatsApp is the most secure place to have a private conversation. And to spread the word about these new features, we’re also kicking off a global campaign, starting with the U.K. and India, to educate people about how we work to protect their private conversations on WhatsApp."

According to The Mirror, WhatsApp previously updated its group chat features in June, allowing users to create conversations with a whopping 512 participants.