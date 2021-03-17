Will ‘Cruella’ Be Released on Disney Plus or in Theaters?

Fans will be introduced to Cruella de Vil before she becomes a sadistic puppy-napper in Disney's upcoming live action movie, Cruella.

The live action prequel, which tells the origin story of the iconic Disney villain, is set to release this spring. A new sneak peek of the film premiered during the 2021 Grammy Awards, which only increased intrigue for the flick.

Watch the latest trailer for Cruella, below:

Below, find out how to watch Cruella, plus what we know about the film's plot and more.

Will Cruella Be Released in Theaters?

Yes, at the time of this article's publication, Cruella is scheduled be released in theaters on May 28, 2021.

Will Cruella Be Available to Watch on Disney Plus?

As of now, Cruella is not publicly scheduled to make its debut on the streaming platform. However, the live action Mulan film was slated for a theatrical release before being moved to Disney+ due to the pandemic. Disney's most recent project, Raya and the Last Dragon, released both theatrically and on Disney+, so it's possible Disney's plans for the film's release might change last minute. Stay tuned!

Who Stars in Cruella?

Emma Stone stars as Cruella de Vil, a role that was first portrayed in a live action setting by Glenn Close in 1996. Emma Thompson portrays Baroness von Hellman, a famous fashionista who Cruella appears to spar with. De Vil's henchmen, Jasper and Horace, are portrayed by Joel Fry and Paul Walter Hauser.

What Is Cruella About?

Cruella takes place before 101 Dalmations and gives fans an insight as to how the titular baddie becomes known the villain that she is today. The film is set in London in the 1970s during the punk rock era. Before she becomes Cruella, she's Estella (Stone): a mischievous grifter with a flair for fashion who befriends a pair of thieves, Horace (Hauser) and Jasper (Fry).