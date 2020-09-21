Is Emma Stone Pregnant? (REPORT)

Emma Stone and fiancé David McCary could possibly be expecting their first child, according to an apparent story from an upcoming issue of U.S. tabloid magazine In Touch Weekly, which is making the rounds on social media.

While it's unconfirmed whether or not the story is real as it's currently unavailable on In Touch's website, Twitter user and Stone fan account @badpostestone posted scans of the alleged magazine pages on which the story is printed, which include photos of a possibly-pregnant Stone. The photos are also available on the Daily Mail U.K.

The supposed story quotes a source who allegedly saw Stone out-and-about in Los Angeles as the photos were taken. "It seemed clear to me—she had a bump," says the observer. "She was with her fiancé [Saturday Night Live segment director McCary] and looked so happy. At one point, she put her hand on her back. It looked like the type of thing someone who's pregnant would do, for sure."

According to the images posted to Twitter, In Touch reached out to Stone's representatives and received no comment.

Stone and McCary, who met on set on SNL, where originally supposed to hold their wedding back in March, but postponed due to the pandemic. It's rumored that the pair may have wed in private, however, as they were both spotted wearing matching rings on their left ring fingers.

In a 2018 interview with Elle magazine, the actress opened up about how her perspectives on adulthood and motherhood have changed as she's gotten older.

"My twenties were a really interesting time, and there’s been a lot that has happened in these past 10 years, both positive and not as positive. It’s weird how much turning 30 crystallizes your life," the actress, now 31, detailed. "Instead of just living the dreams that I had in my youth and getting to do the job that I love to do and making friends and going through all of that, it’s like, Now what do I actively want as an adult?"

"I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, 'I’m never getting married, I’m never having kids.' And then I got older and I was like, 'I really want to get married, I really want to have kids,'" Stone dished, noting that she wasn't rushing into motherhood. "It’s less thinking about the next 10 years and what needs to happen and just sort of relaxing into what will be instead of trying to control the outcome."