If you've recently logged on Twitter and discovered a sea of pore-less Glamazons with expertly applied smokey eyes and carved out brows staring back at you, then you've witnessed the birth of a new meme format. Welcome to the age of yassifying photos.

No one is safe from the process of yassification on social media.

One of the first images to receive the treatment was a picture of Toni Collette from Hereditary, who ended up looking like she just stepped out of a MUA's chair for a night on the town. Horror star to full glam with the press of a couple buttons. Slay the house, hunty! (Just don't lose your head.)

Since the meme format has picked up steam, photos of President Joe Biden (who now looks like he's ruling over Panem in The Hunger Games) and Anne Hathaway from Les Misérables have been expertly yassified. Check out a couple examples of the hilarious meme trend below:

But First: What Does 'Yassify' Mean?

If you're unfamiliar with yassifying, allow us to explain. The concept has been around for just over a year now, according to Know Your Meme.

The term started as a way to express making something "more LGBTQ+ adjacent." In recent weeks the concept has exploded in popularity and taken on a slightly new meaning. Lately, it is all about painting a person in heavy, heavy glam so that they become the dictionary definition of a serve.

For instance, yassifying Robin Williams as Mrs. Doubtfire transformed the lovably dowdy character into someone who is now ready to compete on the first-ever season of America's Next Top Model, Glam-ma Edition. (That's glam grandma, for the uninformed.)

The yassified Vice President Kamala Harris looks like a Barbie doll with heavy contour and the freshest wig. Octavia Spencer's character from Ma now has cheek bones sharp enough to cut the children that let her down.

Can we get a resounding "Yass queen" for these icons!?

As the meme format becomes more popular, people on Twitter are beginning to ask how to yassify their own photos. It turns out the process isn't overly complicated. We at PopCrush put together a helpful explainer below.

Here's How to Yassify Yourself Using Faceapp:

Download Faceapp from the Apple App Store (iPhone) or Google Play Store (Android). You can try out the app for free for three days. After the trial period is over, you'll be billed $29.99 a year for access to all the filters and features needed to properly yassify an image. It breaks down to about $2.50 a month... Think of all the photos you can yassify in that time. Upload the photo you want to yassify, or use the in-app camera to take a new photo of yourself. With the image editor function now open, you can put your photo through the makeup filter and/or "feminine/female" filter (located on the bottom menu) to begin the long yet rewarding yassification process. Each time you apply the filter to the image, save the image and then re-open it in the app to launch a new editing session. You'll want to apply the makeup filter and/or "feminine/female" filter several times to achieve just the right amount of yassification. Here's a helpful tip: If the image doesn't yet look like it belongs on Toddlers & Tiaras, keep going! Post your newly yassified pics on Twitter for others to gawk over. Send their wigs into orbit, Miss Thang!