No, X Didn’t Suspend Dropkick Murphys… They’re Not Even on It!

Dropkick Murphys fans are calling it a badge of honor, cheering the suspension of the Dropkick Murphys X account. It all happened after one of their sold-out shows over the St. Patrick's Day weekend in their hometown of Boston, Mass.

Or did it?

Nope!

X didn't suspend them. According to frontman Ken Casey, the band deactivated their Twitter account in 2022, and that's a fake account they got suspended through a lawsuit.

We broke up with him first. We quit Twitter in 2022 when he was only half a N*zi. Then someone else took our handle, pretending to be our official account, so we filed a legal complaint to put a stop to that—which is why @dropkickmurphys shows as suspended. Look, we pulled our account because we didn’t want to be part of that guy’s empire. But if we were still on there, I’m sure he would have suspended us by now.

Here's how it all went down.

Let's start with their Sunday night show on March 16, 2025.

Lead singer and bassist Ken Casey spotted a man in the crowd, in the front row no less, waving around a black MAGA hat.

By the way, the Dropkick Murphys could not be more clear publicly about how much they despise Trump and Musk.

Why a MAGA would intentionally go to a Dropkick Murphys show is mind-boggling, considering the band literally despises Musk and Trump. That's like seeing a MAGA at a Green Day show.

I mean, come on now.

If you’re in a room full of people and you want to know who’s in a cult, how do you know who’s in a cult? They’ve been holding up a f**king hat the whole night to represent a president. This is America, there’s no kings here. Anyway, if you mind, sir, we’re gonna play a song about our grandparents and people who fought N*zis in the war and sh*t. So if you could just shut the f**k up for five minutes.

Now, would you like to hear it? Please note the language coming up if you plan to turn up the volume so others can hear.

This is when it appears that X suspended the account the next day, on St. Patrick's Day, as the band was already going viral from a concert a week prior when they also called out a MAGA in the audience.

That show was in Clearwater, Florida.

Ken called out a fan in the front row wearing a Trump MAGA hat and shirt, mocking and making fun of MAGAs who actually wear Make America Great Again merch, all made outside of America where it's cheaper.

If you lose the bet, we switch shirts, OK? If you win the bet, I give you $100 and the shirt. It’s made in Nicaragua! He’s taking the shirt off. We’re taking crime off the streets.

Here's that video and remember, language.

Oh, by the way, the Dropkick Murphys literally sell anti-N*zi merch and sing about freedom, inclusion, equality, and fighting the resistance.

That said, these Boston-born and raised boys have never been shy about their political views, dating back to their inception in the mid-1990s, so why would a MAGA openly attend?

But yes, the band broke up with Twitter first.

