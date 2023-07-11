K-Pop Star Hwasa of Mamamoo Reported to Korean Police for Indecency

K-pop star Hwasa of Mamamoo has reportedly been accused of indecency due to an allegedly sexual gesture she made on stage.

According to NME, the Student Parent’s Rights Protection Union filed a report to Korean police citing an "indecent performance" following Mamamoo's performance at a college in Korea in May.

"Hwasa’s gesture suggested a perverted sexual act and was enough to bring embarrassment and shame to the public who witnessed it. As the gesture doesn’t fit the context of the choreography, it can not be interpreted as performance art," the report stated according to a translation from Koreaboo.

According to Koreaboo, the Seongdong Police Station in Seoul confirmed a report was filed and said they are currently investigating the allegations.

"After looking over the incident, we are planning to call in the defendant for an investigation if needed," the police said in a statement.

"We understand that the police are reviewing the case," Hwasa's entertainment company, P Nation, which was founded by "Gangnam Style" singer Psy, said in a statement, according to Soompi.

According to Koreaboo, Hwasa's agency also said they are "internally investigating the truth of the incident."

On May 12, Hwasa performed at the Sungkyunkwan University Festival while filming for tvN's Dancing Queens on the Road. The allegedly suggestive gesture occurred during Hwasa's performance of "Don't," her solo song with rapper Loco.

Watch the move, below, as part of a fan edit of Hwasa performing at the event:

Hwasa is a solo singer as well as a member of girl group Mamamoo. She recently left the group's original company, Rainbow Bridge World, following fellow Mamamoo member Wheein's exit from the company in 2021.

Featuring members Hwasa, Wheein, Moonbyul and Solar, Mamamoo debuted with their EP Hello under Rainbow Bridge World in 2014.

Hwasa made her solo debut with the single "Twit" in February 2019. She later released a Korean remix of Dua Lipa's "Physical." Her debut EP, María, debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard World Albums chart.