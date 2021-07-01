Iggy Azalea Defends Britney Spears, Claims Jamie Spears Made Her Sign NDA

Iggy Azalea voiced her support for Britney Spears and spoke candidly about her own personal experience working with Britney's father, Jamie Spears.

On Wednesday (June 30), Iggy shared a statement on social media in support of Britney's fight to remove Jamie from his co-conservator role. Iggy called removing Jamie "basic human decency" and that wrote that keeping him in his role against Britney's wishes should be "illegal."

In 2015, Iggy and Britney collaborated on the single "Pretty Girls." During their time together, Iggy "personally witnessed" similar behavior to what Britney described in court during the pop star's June 23 conservatorship hearing.

"I just want to back her up and tell the world that: She is not exaggerating or lying," Iggy wrote. “I saw her restricted from even the most bizarre and trivial things: like how many sodas she was allowed to drink. Why is that even necessary?”

According to Iggy, Jamie used a similar manipulative tactic on her that he used during Britney's Las Vegas residency. Moments before the duo's 2015 Billboard Music Awards performance, Jamie allegedly forced Iggy to sign a nondisclosure agreement by refusing to let her on stage if she did not sign it.

“Jamie Spears has a habit of making people sign documents while under duress it seems, and Britney Spears should not be forced to co-exist with that man when she’s made it clear it is negatively impacting her mental health. This is not right at all,” the rapper concluded.

See Iggy's full statement, below.

During last week's hearing, Britney delivered a statement requesting that her father be removed from the conservatorship. She also voiced her desire to end the conservatorship.

At this time, Jamie is not acting as Britney's personal conservator. He stepped down from that position in September 2019 and was replaced by longtime assistant Jodi Montgomery. Jamie still maintains a role as co-conservator for the singer's finances.