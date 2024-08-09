‘In-N-Out Burger’ Says it Will Probably Never Open in These States

Hurry up please, we're salivating over here, and by here I mean 40 states.

Imagine being such a cult favorite, consistently on top burger joint lists in the country, yet only being in ten states. Lucky Tennessee will be the eleventh state come 2026 when a Nashville location opens. According to Yahoo! Finance, this will be the farthest east In-N-Out has ever opened.

In-N-Out is not just one of the most famously delicious, popular burger chains in the country, but also among the pickiest when it comes to opening its phenomenally incredible fast food chains.

In-N-Out as well as Shake Shack are those ever-elusive burger joints you've either heard of but never had the opportunity to grace your taste buds with, have already been there, done that, and want to do it again, but can't, or luckily enjoy when the craving strikes.

According to In-N-Out, which originated in Los Angeles more than 75 years ago, the chains 400 or so locations are in California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Idaho, Texas, Oregon, Colorado, New Mexico, and Washington state.

It's privately owned versus franchised like most fast-food restaurants. It's also extremely cautious with over-expanding while keeping prices lower than competitors using always fresh, never frozen food.

According to the OnlyBos Instagram page, In-N-Out doesn't freeze, microwave, or pre-package any food so there has to be a hamburger patty-making factory or a place to open one within 300 miles of the restaurant.

Meanwhile, according to Yahoo! Finance, owner Lynsi Snyder, the granddaughter of the burger chain's founders, says Tennessee will most likely be the furthest east she opens an In-N-Out while she's in charge.

Did your state make the cut? Sadly mine didn't, but at least I have Shake Shack.

