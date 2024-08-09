Man Loses Seven Nails After Girlfriend’s Pedicure Takes Painful Turn

A man on Reddit is detailing a painful pedicure gone wrong that was conducted by his girlfriend.

"The other day my gf (20F) really wanted to fix my (22M) nails, that were in pretty bad shape. She is very interested in nail stuff so I just trusted her to let her fix them up. She did all the usual things, like clipping and filing my nails, but also did something, where you basically scrape around the nails with a tool to get rid of dead skin and make it look nicer," the man starts his story off by saying.

While the man does say that his nails started off looking nice, things quickly took a turn when he got an infection.

"The nails looked really nice in the beginning, but day two they got really infected, and filled with goop from the infections. She said it was relatively normal because I dont ever do this procedure, and that it will ease up eventually. The third day it hurts so much and I feel that some of my finger nails have gotten looser. I go to the doctor, and I had extreme nail infections on all my fingers. The doctor had to remove 7 of my fingernails, and im taking antibacterial pills," he continued.

The girlfriend was not concerned about it and even laughed it off, causing the man to raise his voice at her.

"My girlfriend laughed this situation off, saying that she forgot to wash her instruments before using them on me, and that she had used the same instruments on her toes a week earlier. I got quite distressed and raised my voice, saying that im upset I lost my nails. She said they grow back and although I understand that they will, im not too excited about being nonailed for a while. It got really heated and I left the apartment. She called me saying I was overreacting, and demands I apologize," the man concluded before asking if he was wrong in this situation.

People in the comments section of the post agreed that the man was not wrong for raising his voice and being upset.

"I can't even understand in what way this is funny," said one person.

"Losing seven finger nails due to her incompetence means you have every right to be p----ed at her. The fact that she laughed off your pain and has shown no accountability for her actions would have me questioning the whole relationship," someone else shared.

"Dude... You could have lost fingers or even limbs, depending on what got into you, how much of and how long you delayed going to a hospital. You aren't overreacting in any way," read another comment.

"Run run run like your life depends on it," a different Reddit user added.