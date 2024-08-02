Woman’s Girlfriend Labeled a ‘Narcissist’ After She Refuses to Apologize

A woman on Reddit explained why she needs to break up with her girlfriend and why that girlfriend is a "narcissist."

"I 28f and my gf 33f were together for 2 years and a few months ago I felt I needed to break up with her for many reasons but mainly because she never considered or validated my feelings," she prefaces her post.

"My gf was the tough love type of person and I more so a little sensitive. We had issues just like everybody else & I always wanted more so to understand and communicate everything whilst she really just swept things under the rug, kinda wanted to get past them. I had issues such as finding what I wanted out of life and finding my look. 20s issues. She didn't know how go be vulnerable in any way and couldn't use her words . when she did use her words it was only to point out what she didn't like," she continued.

The woman then goes on to say that her girlfriend never compliments her and that maybe some of her issues are from past trauma.

"She never gave compliments even when i went out of my way to try to get her attention. Im quiet and too myself but also her protector in a way but she never really stood up for me. Nevertheless, through all of this crap i just wanted to understand. maybe there was some trauma here. i was met by shrugs & idks or she doesn't know why she does certain things. still my love remained the same," she said.

"I talked to all my friends & they immediately labeled her a narcissist. My love remained the same still until my car was stolen and she didn’t wanna come home to comfort me because she didn’t feel like being sad and one day I got sick and she came home asking me to get up for favors. Idk why but that was the last straw so i broke up with her, we argued for a few months and she deflected for months & when things calmed down and we started missing each other all I asked for was an sincere apology to my face and she never could just like she could never validate my feelings throughout the relationship," the woman revealed.

The girlfriend did end up apologizing and even sent gifts to show that she was sorry. However, there were still issues.

"She apologized thru text and sent me a few gifts, cried on my shoulders a few times, told me she missed me. I noticed she’s changed a few behaviors as well. Anytime that she would try to apologize verbally it was always angry or as a matter of fact. Also, after we’ve had time to reflect I asked her what did she learn or does she understand what she did to hurt me & it was a complete self absorbed answer," the woman shared before asking if she is wrong in this situation.

People in the comments section of the post were split on who was wrong.

"She didn't meet your needs, and her apologies were insincere," one person said.

"You are not compatible. You sound a tas High Maintenance and need a lot of outward affirmation. That is not her style - she is not an AH, but she is not what you need. But there is someone out there that is perfect for you. Just need to find that person," revealed someone else.