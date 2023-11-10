Brazilian Influencer Luana Andrade Dead at 29 Following Liposuction Procedure

Brazilian social media influencer Luana Andrade has died. She was 29.

According to the Brazilian news outlet Globo 1, Andrade died in a São Paulo hospital Nov. 7 following an "aesthetic procedure."

Globo 1 reports Andrade was fine until a few hours into the procedure, when the reality TV star suddenly experienced cardiac arrest and was taken to ICU.

"Patient Luana Andrade was admitted, accompanied by her family, on Monday afternoon to the unit for a liposuction procedure, carried out by a private surgeon and anesthetist hired by the family," the hospital told Globo 1 in a statement.

"After approximately two and a half hours of surgery, the patient presented with an abrupt respiratory event and went into cardiac arrest, being immediately resuscitated by the team," the statement continued.

READ MORE: Influencer Juliana Rocha Dead at 25 After Disappearing From Social Media

"The surgery was interrupted, and the patient underwent tests that revealed massive thrombosis. She was transferred to the ICU, where she underwent medication and hemodynamic treatment," the hospital shared.

"Despite all the efforts of the hospital team, she progressed unfavorably and died around 5:30AM today [Tuesday]. The cause of death was massive pulmonary embolism," the statement concluded.

A service was held for Andrade at the Valle dos Reis Cemetery in São Paulo on Nov. 8.

As an influencer, Andrade amassed over 560,000 Instagram followers. Her final post was shared right before the procedure.