Beauty Influencer Juliana Rocha Dead at 25 After Mysterious Disappearance From Social Media

Brazilian beauty influencer Juliana Rocha has died. She was 25.

"It is with deep sorrow and sadness that Juliana Rocha’s family informs you, her audience and those who liked her, that she has passed away. The funeral will be tomorrow for family and friends," Rocha's family revealed in a statement posted to Rocha's Instagram Story on Oct. 23, per Page Six.

Page Six reports a funeral for family and friends was held on Oct. 24.

Rocha's cause of death has not been revealed as of publishing.

The social media star's marketing and management agency Helloo Folks addressed Rocha's death in a statement shared to their own Instagram Story.

"Juliana's presence and influence will always be remembered, not only by us but by her entire audience. Rest in peace, Ju, and may your light continue to shine in our hearts," they wrote, according to The Daily Mail.

The Rio de Janeiro-based makeup influencer mysteriously vanished from social media two months prior to her passing.

It's unclear why Rocha stopped posting to her popular TikTok and Instagram accounts, where she had amassed 261,000 and 188,000 followers, respectively.

Rocha's final TikTok post, a "get ready with me"-style makeup video showing off a sparkly silver eye look, was uploaded on Aug. 15.

The video has been viewed over 2.3 million times as of publishing.

However, Rocha's final public social media post — an advertisement for an eyeliner product — was published to her Instagram account on Aug. 24, just over two months before her death was revealed to the public.

Rocha had begun to upload beauty product review videos to her YouTube channel back in June.

However, she only uploaded two videos to her channel, with her last YouTube video having been uploaded in July.