TikTok Star Lorenzo Delle Femmine Dies at 40 While Playing With His Children

Italian TikTok influencer Lorenzo Delle Femmine has died. He was 40.

Page Six reports Delle Femmine, known to his followers as Mister Pella Pazzo, died from cardiac arrest on Monday (Oct. 2).

The outlet reports Delle Femmine was playing with his children at his home in Naples, Italy, when he began to feel ill and fell to the ground. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Delle Femmine's wife Assunta confirmed her husband's death in an Instagram post.

"I feel so bad. I can’t believe it," she wrote in Italian, according to Page Six.

Following his passing, Assunta warned her husband's TikTok followers about a number of fake livestreams purporting to raise money for her family, as well as Delle Femmine's funeral costs.

"Guys, I'm writing these words to you without force but I have to dissociate myself from these people who are doing live broadcasts and say they are raising money for me, my children and to pay for my husband's funeral. Nothing is true, don't donate anything to these people. Thank you all," she wrote in Italian, per Google Translate.

It appears Delle Femmine hadn't been feeling well the morning of his death.

"Good morning, everyone. Lorenzo is not doing very well at the moment. He sends a kiss to everyone. Between tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, he will reply to everyone," Assunta wrote on TikTok, according to Page Six, just hours before her husband died.

Delle Femmine rose to fame on social media by chronicling his family's life together.

On TikTok, he amassed over 1.9 million followers thanks to the comedic and light-hearted videos he posted.