Former Hockey Player and Savannah Chrisley’s Ex-Fiance, Nic Kerdiles, Dead at 29

Nic Kerdiles has died. He was 29.

The Nashville Police Department told TMZ that Savannah Chrisley's ex-fiancé passed away on Saturday (Sept. 23), following a motorcycle crash.

Kerdiles reportedly ran through a stop sign in Nashville and smashed into the side of a BMW, according to the tabloid.

The former pro hockey player was rushed to the hospital, where he passed away from the injuries he sustained during the accident.

READ MORE: Celebrities and Co-Stars React to Paul Reubens’ Death: ‘A True Original’

Cops insisted that there were no signs of impairment of either driver.

Hours before the crash, the 29-year-old posted a photo of him on his motorcycle. "Night rider," he captioned the Instagram Story.

Kerdiles and the Chrisley Knows Best star got engaged in 2018, before ultimately calling it quits in 2020 after three years together.

"Oh how I wish this smile was on my face and that infectious laugh was spewing out of my body right now…but sadly it’s not. Nic and I have decided to call it quits," Chrisley announced at the time, according to Page Six.

Kerdiles played in the NHL for four years, for multiple teams including the Anaheim Ducks. The NHL team posted a heartfelt message on Twitter following the news of his passing.

"We’re heartbroken to hear the news about Nic Kerdiles, who died in a motorcycle accident this morning. An Irvine native, Nic became the first player from Orange County to play for the Ducks, in 2017. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones," the organization tweeted.