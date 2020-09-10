Miley Cyrus Shares Words of Wisdom From Her Dad Billy Ray (EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW)

Miley Cyrus is gearing up to release her seventh studio album, She Is Miley Cyrus, and while catching up with PopCrush Nights' Kayla Thomas, the superstar shared some very sweet words of wisdom passed on to her from her dad — Billy Ray Cyrus.

While talking about her personal life changes — such as giving up drinking, smoking and veganism — the singer said that it’s important to be able to try new things without worrying too much about outside opinions or reactions. She shared some words of wisdom from her father that help her remember that.

“My dad wrote down for me one time, ‘Don’t think outside of the box, think like there isn’t one,’ because if you’re thinking about the box at all then you always feel a sense of ‘Am I going too far.’”

Cyrus went on to say she wants to live fearlessly, and failure is a necessary step on the road to success.

“My dad also says that when you eliminate the way that doesn’t work, you’re a step closer to the way that’s going to work,” she added.

The singer had plenty of her own words of wisdom to share, too.

While discussing her latest single, “Midnight Sky,” she said it’s about letting go of the idea of “forever,” because when something that you thought would last forever comes to an end you can feel a sense of failure, which in turn leads to fear and anxiety.

The song also relates to her divorce from actor Liam Hemsworth and how she felt portrayed in the media.

“I think a lot of the time when a relationship ends, especially in a public way like that, there’s always gotta be a villain. It’s more fun and entertaining to follow if there’s a good and a bad guy. But that’s just not always the way that it is,” she shared.

“Sometimes things come to an end. Summer will. Fall will. Spring will, and you’ll move on to the next season. It’s all gonna come to an end. That doesn’t mean that something is wrong with the season previous because you’ve gotta move on to the next one. We’ve got to get more comfortable with things ending, and knowing that when things end new things begin. That’s the cycle of life.”

She also talked about what it's like going through a breakup during a pandemic and how it feels being single for the first time in years, sharing that it’s left her with a lot of time for self-reflection.

“That’s why I used the disco ball,” she explained. “As broken as it all feels, when you get put back together, that wholeness is just totally mesmerizing.”

Check out the full interview below.