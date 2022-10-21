Iran State Media Wants to Cancel Britney Spears

Iran is targeting pop legend Britney Spears as it blames celebrities from Western civilization for promoting violence within the country,

Iran’s media account, the Iranian Republic News Agency (IRNA), clapped back at Spears after she shared her support for the people of the country in regard to the country's strict religious rules.

"Me & my husband stand with the people of Iran fighting for freedom," she tweeted.

It appears as though the IRNA did not appreciate her words on the subject and then sent out a tweet of their own. They brought in Spears' conservatorship into the conversation all the while questioning her mental stability.

"American singer Britney Spears was placed under her father’s conservatorship in 2008 due to her mental health problems," the organization tweeted.

Iran's attack on Spears - who is married to an Iranian-American - comes after it had attacked the likes of Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, and more.

Spears previously detailed the alleged abuse she faced while in the conservatorship. Per Billboard, Spears said in a since-deleted clip that the whole ordeal was planned and it was all "abuse."

"I know now it was all premeditated," she said.

"A woman introduced the idea [of a conservatorship] to my dad, and my mom actually helped him follow through and made it all happen. It was all basically set up. There was no drugs in my system, no alcohol, nothing. It was pure abuse. And I haven’t even really shared half of it," she continued.

Additionally, Iran's tweet comes after the country has seen itself embroiled in controversy after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in the custody of police after she allegedly did not comply with Iran’s strict rules on women’s dress. She allegedly wore an "improper hijab," according to the United Nations.

Moreover, experts from the UN have gone on to condemn the violence toward peaceful protesters.

"Iran must repeal all legislation and policies that discriminate on the grounds of sex and gender, in line with international human rights standards," the organization said.

Spears has not responded to Iran's tweet as of reporting.