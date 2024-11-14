The ‘Is It Weird To Do This’ Top Five Googled Questions

As I write this, the top Google question in red states, according to Newsweek, is "How do I change my vote?" This is a perfect example of how we literally Google everything.

Whether it's research, curiosity, finding out more about actors or something we heard while watching TV, something we're talking about with friends, finding the best taco joint, or even why the sky is blue, it's our thing.

If something pops into our heads, we Google, and this includes the question, "Is it weird to..."

READ ON: Never Google These Three Things, Even Just for Fun

According to the Imgur website, here are the top questions we're asking Google about weirdness.

IS IT WEIRD TO GO TO A BAR ALONE

What are your thoughts on this? If it's a Friday or Saturday night and you're hanging out at a crowded bar by yourself late at night, then yes, personally, that seems super creepy.

In the early evening, grabbing a drink after a long day doesn't feel that weird. It also depends on where you are or why. Are you on a business trip and grabbing a bite, ordering take-out, or do you know the owner?

Googling takes you to Reddit threads and sites offering tips on pulling it off comfortably and cooly.

IS IT WEIRD TO GO TO TALK TO YOURSELF

Are you kidding me? Who doesn't talk to themselves? Although, if you're talking to yourself in public at full volume, then yes, it's weird.

When you Google, you find plenty of information about how healthy, normal, and beneficial it is to process our thoughts.

IS IT WEIRD TO GO TO A CONCERT BY YOURSELF

Anyone who goes to a concert alone will make new friends before the night ends. Absolutely go for it, especially if you love the band or artist but don't have anyone to go with. It may depend on the show, though.

Google is all about it, too.

IS IT WEIRD TO GO TO THE MOVIES ALONE

No judgment here. In fact, it's one of the most popular things to do solo. It was more popular pre-COVID and before we could basically stream everything, but it's still a beloved pastime, especially with matinees and early evening screenings.

IS IT WEIRD TO EAT AT A RESTAURANT ALONE

If you are hungry and don't feel like grabbing take-out, then go for it.

Lunch is more common than dinner as a solo moment, so if the restaurant prefers to put you at the bar for dinner, it's simply because restaurants like to utilize their tables to the fullest.

Google agrees and emphasizes that it's actually become very normal and even preferable for many.

READ ON: How to Erase the Info Google Has on You

Of course, it all comes down to personal comfort level, no matter what Google says.

LOOK: Most popular songs from movies Stacker used Billboard data to highlight the top 50 songs from movies that have performed the best on the Hot 100 charts, as of July 2024. Gallery Credit: Nicole Johnson