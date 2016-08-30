Though a rising actor following in the footsteps of his famous father, Jaden Smith (who casually cites Andy Warhol, the Joker and Spike from Buffy the Vampire Slayer as his main inspirations) is perhaps known just as much if not more for his sartorial choices than his on-screen ones. It's no wonder, then, that the 18-year-old has already launched an experimental clothing brand of his own.

In an interview with Variety (the new issue for which he stars on the cover), Smith talks about how being "different" propelled him to create MSFTSrep, his non-gendered clothing line tailored for "lost kids."

Smith, whose parents are Hollywood royalty Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, has become a fashion industry fixture thanks to his penchant for avant garde dressing and gender-bending style: namely, his tendency to wear dresses and skirts on the red carpet and beyond.

Telling Variety that he's worn dresses nearly for the last ten years, Smith said, "I've always been super-duper fly and super-duper different. People just start caring when they have a reason to start caring."

That "super-duper fly" style, of course, translates into his unisex clothing line.

"It's pronounced 'misfits,'" Smith revealed of the brand. "I took the 'i' out of 'misfits' because we're a team and there is no 'i' in team. It's a place for the lost kids and everyone to go, something for them to have."

The young actor, who currently stars on Netflix's '70s hip hop musical-drama The Get Down, added it was made for "the girl that wants to be a tomboy or the boy that wants to wear a skirt, [who] people try to condemn."

"We're here for you," he promised. "Tell us your stories. If someone at your school's trying to pick on you, it doesn't matter because Jaden Smith's got your back."

