James Charles Issues Statement Following Additional Sexual Misconduct Allegations, Morphe Collaboration Cancellation

On Friday (April 16), makeup mogul James Charles released a statement on Twitter in response to additional sexual misconduct allegations made against him. Charles also shared that in light of the recent allegations, he is stepping away from his collaboration with makeup company Morphe.

"Accountability is something that I have spoken about a number of times in the past," Charles wrote in his post. "In my most recent video, I spoke about and took accountability for my part in conversations I had with a few individuals who told me they were over the age of 18. As I said in the video, I can't change overnight but will overtime." The video Charles is referring to, titled "holding myself accountable," has amassed over eight million views in just two weeks.

Charles also broke the news about the end of his long-term partnership with Morphe, after the cosmetics company received "considerable negative feedback" over the controversy surrounding the beauty vlogger.

"I've loved every moment working together, and am beyond grateful for what we've created together," his statement continued. "I am continuing to take time away to learn, grow, and listen, and look forward to coming back one day in the future as a better version of myself."

Read Charles' full post, below:

Morphe also issued their own statement regarding the dissolution of their partnership with Charles. The post cites the recent allegations as the reason behind the discontinuation of their "Morphe x James Charles" products, but also states that it was a "mutual" decision.

"It is and has always been Morphe's goal to create a positive, safe, and empowering space where all beauty lovers can freely share their artistry and passion for cosmetics, and Morphe is committed to furthering that goal," reads the company's statement.