Mason Ramsey Quietly Roasts James Charles’ Cover of His Viral ‘Walmart Yodeling Kid’ Video

Mason Ramsey had the most hilarious reaction to a video of beauty influencer James Charles recreating Ramsey's viral "Walmart yodeling kid" clip.

In a video posted to his TikTok account, Ramsey reacts to a clip of Charles imitating Ramsey's viral yodeling video, complete with bow tie and cowboy hat. In the clip, Charles attempts some... interesting vocal acrobatics as he snaps his fingers.

Ramsey, meanwhile, reacts with a stoic, unimpressed face, except for a brief moment when his mouth twitches as he seemingly stifles a laugh.

"my first time seeing this," Ramsey captioned the video, in reference to Charles singing.

Watch below:

Viewers in the comments section couldn't help but laugh along.

"I'm crying I never saw this either," one user commented.

"Me too Mason, me too," another person wrote.

"I wanna cry after hearing James Charles sing ol hank," someone else shared.

Mason Ramsey rose to fame when a video of him, just 11 years old at the time, yodeling Hank Williams' "Lovesick Blues" at Walmart went viral online in 2018.

Ramsey became an overnight sensation. He was invited to appear on Ellen and even performed at Coachella.

The viral video also landed him a recording contract. In 2018, he released his debut single, "Famous."

Ramsey, now 16, has released music occasionally over the past five years. His latest single, "Reasons to Come Home," was released on June 30 via Atlantic Records.