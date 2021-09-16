James Charles Regrets Calling Ariana Grande the ‘Rudest’ Celebrity Ever

James Charles regrets previously calling Ariana Grande the rudest celebrity ever.

The beauty YouTuber held an Instagram Q&A Wednesday (Sept. 15), during which a fan asked, “What did Ariana Grande do for you to say she’s the rudest celebrity you have ever met?”

In response, Charles wrote, “Literally nothing. The fact that I said that is one of my biggest regrets of my career & it still follows me 4 years later which sucks. I plan on talking about it more in-depth when I film my review of REM [Grande's beauty line], all I can hope is that people listen with an open mind.”

Charles originally made the remark about Grande in a 2018 YouTube video, in which he opened up about his "really crappy experience" with Grande and dubbed the pop star the "rudest celebrity."

The diss stemmed from an interaction between the two on social media.

After Charles attended one of Grande's concerts in L.A. and tweeted about the show, Grande followed him on social media and messaged him to let him know that she didn't know he was coming to the show and that she would have loved to have met him backstage.

Just three hours later, however, she unfollowed Charles after some of his past insensitive and scandalous tweets began to go viral and upset her fans.

“I was like, ‘Hey, did I do something wrong?’ And she literally was like, ‘Hey babe, I saw a lot of angry tweets from my fans and I would never want to disappoint them, so I unfollowed,'" Charles explained in his YouTube video.

At the time, he said that it was "really disappointing that you would, like, stoop to the level of listening to people bullying me, just to, like, appease them, but okay."

"I’ve always looked up to Ariana and I think she’s one of the most talented vocalists of our generation," he added. "But it just really sucked that I was literally getting bullied by her fans and instead of just ignoring it and building a friendship she literally just listened to them and unfollowed, which is just saying that’s okay to do. That was a disappointing interaction.”