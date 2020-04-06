James Charles Accused of ‘Glamorizing Abuse’ After Posting ‘Triggering’ Mugshot Challenge Photo

James Charles is facing backlash after posting a controversial #mugshotchallenge via social media.

The beauty YouTuber took part in the latest Tik Tok viral makeup trend that sees users create "fake mugshots" by painting on fake injuries like cuts, tears and bruises before posing as they would if they were taking a real mug shot. (Some even took inspiration from some of the most iconic celebrity mugshots.)

The mugshot challenge has been called triggering and tone-deaf, and some believe Charles took his challenge a little too far by making it look as though he was beaten up. The since-deleted photos show the 20-year-old shirtless with dark eyeshadow blended around his eye and blood dripping from one of his nostrils.

This promoted some people — including domestic violence survivors — to call him out for "glamorizing abuse."

After the criticism, Charles did publicly address the controversy by responding to a follower who said her history with domestic abuse makes it difficult for her to see videos and photos of the mugshot challenge.

"hi babe, I’m so sorry that you went through something so awful and traumatic," he tweeted. "it’s a tik tok trend going around where people post their 'mugshots' and has nothing to do with domestic violence whatsoever. love you"

"I do understand that but this dumb trend has nothing to do with domestic abuse," Charles wrote in response to another user. "what about action movies? halloween? special effects? simple bloody noses? this is nothing new."

He later attempted to defend himself, adding that it was never his intention to "trigger anyone."

"despite the fact that hundreds of other influencers and artists have done something similar, I deleted the mugshot trend because it was never my intention to trigger anyone & it's a waste of time trying to have an open discussion with people who hate me regardless," Charles wrote.