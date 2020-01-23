James Corden Reportedly Doesn’t Always Drive During Carpool Karaoke

A new video reveals James Corden isn't always driving during Carpool Karaoke.

On Wednesday (January 22), a Twitter user shared a clip of what appears to be The Late Late Show host filming a new video for his popular segment. However, it wasn't his special guest Justin Bieber who caught fans' attention, it's that Corden didn't seem to be actually driving his car. Instead, his black Range Rover was being pulled by a truck.

"Saw James Corden and Justin Bieber filming Carpool Karaoke and this is why I have trust issues—he isn't even driving!" the person wrote. "Next thing you know they gonna tell us that his friends don't *actually* need a ride."

The revelation has fans on Twitter completely shook.

However, it seems as though Corden might not always get pulled by a truck. Fans pointed out that he was, in fact, driving during Katy Perry and One Direction's Carpool Karaoke.

A rep for The Late Late Show tells PopCrush that "James always drives during ‘Carpool Karaoke.’ However, on the rare occasion when there is a stunt component and the producers feel it is unsafe to drive, we will use a rig (tow)."

It's unclear when Bieber’s appearance on Carpool Karaoke will air but Corden teased the Canadian singer's upcoming segment via Instagram, writing, "Big day," alongside a photo of Bieber kissing him on the cheek.

The "Yummy" hitmaker was also featured on the segment in 2015 and 2016. You can check out the videos, below: