How James Corden Ended His Last ‘Late Late Show’ Ever

The Late Late Show With James Corden came to end Thursday (April 27) and, perhaps as expected, James Corden's hit late night talk show went out with a bang.

The finale special, called The Last Late Late Show, featured a revolving door of high-profile celebrity guests, as well as various comedy sketches and a stellar final "Carpool Karaoke" segment.

In one sketch, Corden and Tom Cruise joined forces to perform The Lion King musical at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood. They played Timon and Pumbaa, respectively.

Watch Tom Cruise and James Corden Perform The Lion King:

In another skit, fellow late night talk show hosts Seth Myers, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon gathered to bid Corden farewell, as well as fight over who gets to host "Carpool Karaoke" next.

The sketch ended with Corden competing against Trevor Noah on The Masked Singer.

Watch "Late Night Nightmare" Starring James Corden:

One of the most memorable moments of the finale came when Adele appeared as the final "Carpool Karaoke" guest.

Together, she and Corden sang some of her biggest hits and fan-favorites, including "Rolling in the Deep," "Hometown Glory," "I Drink Wine" and "Love Is a Game," as well as a cover of "Don't Rain on My Parade."

Adele also revealed that Corden inspired her to write "I Drink Wine," which appears on her most recent album, 30.

Watch Adele on the Final "Carpool Karaoke":

Comedian Will Ferrell and singer Harry Styles appeared as the show's final guests.

While Styles and Corden shared heartfelt moments, reminiscing about Styles' favorite memories and moments from the show, Ferrell ended the segment by smashing Corden's desk to pieces.

READ MORE: James Corden Responds to 'Carpool Karaoke' Driving Scandal

Corden closed out the show with a musical number, singing Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" with the audience as well as an original number.

After receiving a standing ovation, the British host signed off emotionally by telling the crowd and viewers at home, "I’m gonna miss you all so much."

The Late Late Show With James Corden began its run in 2015. Corden hosted the show for a total of nine seasons.

Watch the Full Final Episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden: