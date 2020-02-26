BTS Perform Post Malone’s ‘Circles’ With James Corden During Carpool Karaoke

BTS took over The Late Late Show With James Corden with their epic Carpool Karaoke segment on Wednesday (Feb. 26).

During their car ride, they performed an epic cover of Post Malone's "Circles." Jungkook sang a gorgeous ad-lib during the song that had fans swooning on social media. The group also shared that they are fans of the 24-year-old Malone and his music, but playfully noted that he "smokes too many cigarettes."

BTS also covered Bruno Mars’ “Finesse” — both Mars and Cardi B tweeted their appreciation for the rendition — and even belted out the Friends theme song, complete with the iconic hand claps (and some extra claps thanks to V and Suga.)

Of course, BTS had to perform their hits as well, including "Mic Drop," "ON" and "Black Swan."

During the video, Corden pulled off to have the group attend a cardio dance class that was filled with Brentwood millionaires' wives. The members danced to "Black Widow" by Iggy Azalea and at one point, Jimin even stepped in to lead the class himself!

Fans are now asking that the talk show host release the full four hours of filming they did in addition to the 17-minute segment that was posted.

Watch the segment and read fan reactions, below.