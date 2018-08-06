Jamie Lynn Spears Is Teaching Her Kid to Shoot Doves + People Don’t Love It

Jamie Watson's latest Instagram post — which features Jamie Lynn Spears' 10-year-old daughter Maddie holding a shotgun in preparation for "Dove Season" — has proven to be a definite misfire with fans.

Watson who lives in Louisiana with Spears, his wife, uploaded a photo of Maddie on Sunday (August 5) that finds her — outfitted with noise-canceling headgear — holding a giant firearm.

"Getting her ready for dove season," the caption read. And naturally, it didn't sit so well with some fans, who saw the image — and the activity — as totally inappropriate for an adolescent.

"Wtf! You don’t eat doves... so don’t kill them! Kill for food not for fun," one wrote, while another noted "It’s ironic they post about their amazing dog (who is totally dependent on them) all the time when they then go and kill animals that are living their own lives minding their own business. Teaching kids to kill things is weird leave that till they’re older, man."

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Dove Season includes select dates between September and January. And terms of the hunt include the following direction: "Daily bag limit 15 in aggregate, Possession 45 in aggregate, but note: there is no bag limit on Eurasian collared-doves or ringed turtle-doves provided that a fully feathered wing and head remain attached to the carcass of the bird. Fully dressed Eurasian-collared doves and ringed-turtle doves (those without a fully feathered wing and head naturally attached to the carcass) shall be included in the aggregate bag."

Louisiana residents can register for their own hunting licenses when they turn 16.