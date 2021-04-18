Jeffree Star Broke His Back in ‘Severe’ Car Crash: See His Recovery Update

Jeffree Star sent an update to fans 24 hours after his "severe" car accident.

On Saturday (April 17), the beauty mogul posted videos on his social media accounts following Friday's car accident, which injured both him and a friend, Daniel Lucas.

In the first set of Instagram Stories, Star confirmed that he was driving in Wyoming when he hit a patch of black ice that made his vehicle flip three times into a snowbank. He said he was not speeding when the crash occurred.

"My back is really broke and my vertebrae, three are not attached right now and I am in the most excruciating pain ever," Star shared, later adding that his doctor "said it will take a few months but I should make a full recovery."

Star has been discharged from the hospital but has to wear a back brace.

"We almost lost our lives and it was one of the scariest experiences that I think I've ever been through," Star added.

Lucas is still hospitalized and may need surgery after suffering from internal bleeding from the crash due to his previous three fights with colon cancer.

Following the accident, Star got the chance to see the $300,000 Rolls Royce. He shared photos of the damaged car on social media and praised the manufacturer for the reinforced steel that "saved our lives."

Star also released a new YouTube video which he and Lucas had been working on prior to the crash. The video details Lucas' fights with colon cancer. The friends thought the perfect time to upload it was after their traumatic experience together.