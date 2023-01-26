Jeffree Star Returning to Makeup Reviews on TikTok Following ‘Fraudulent’ Beauty Influencers Controversy

"Fraudulent" beauty influencers, beware! Jeffree Star is making his grand return to makeup reviews.

In a video posted to his TikTok page, Star announced he will return to sharing makeup reviews as early as next week in the wake of multiple controversies from other beauty influencers in the makeup community.

"You've woken up the motherf---ing beast and I'll be reviewing starting again next week. A lot of foundations and mascaras and certain things I hear may be fraudulent," Star begins his video.

"So if y'all want an unbiased motherf---ing b---h that's been reviewing makeup for 10 years that has never accepted a f---ing coin from one brand to ever say a product is 'amazing,' then stay f---ing tuned cause the b---h is back," he continues in the clip.

"I hear you LOUD and CLEAR. Makeup reviews coming back this week," Star captioned the clip. Watch below.

Warning: Video contains strong language.

Star's comments come after public criticism of controversial TikTok beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira, who allegedly lied about a L'Oreal mascara in a seemingly sponsored video.

Mikayla sang the praises of L'Oreal's Telescopic mascara in a video she posted earlier this week that went viral. However, many viewers allege that Mikayla faked the final result of the product by applying false lash clusters prior to a camera cut, something she has denied in the comments.

Mikayla's video has garnered a wave of backlash since it was posted Tuesday (Jan. 24). Now, many followers in the TikTok beauty community believe Star's new makeup reviews announcement is partly in response to the Mikayla controversy.

"Ouuuu Mikayla babe…. this is not gonna go well for you," one person commented under Star's video.

"OMG I CANT WAIT MIKAYLA GON BE QUIET AFTER," another wrote.

"Mikayla has defrosted all the influencers.. bring it ice cold," someone else quipped in the comments.

To add more fuel to the fire, it seems Star even threw a little shade toward Mikayla on Twitter.

"I’ll be BACK to reviewing makeup products next week. These f---ing b---hes can’t stop lying to their audiences and it makes me SICK," he tweeted.

Warning: Strong language contained in tweet below.

Mikayla has not commented on the controversy as of publishing.