Who Is Mikayla on TikTok? Beauty Influencer Faces Backlash for Past Video

TikTok beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira has come under fire for complaining about how hard it is to be an influencer.

The makeup artist and TikToker has amassed over 13.5 million followers for her relatable personality and beauty tutorials. However, a video that she posted and deleted a year ago has gone viral with people criticizing her for complaining about her work hours as an influencer.

“I’m feeling like a f—ing asshole today, so I’m going to fire back at people because, I’m tired," Mikayla said in response to a comment that requested that she “report to a job 9-5."

“Every single day, I get up at 6 AM. I spend about 5-6 hours filming video content that ranges from 3-4 videos and then I spent a few hours editing that video content,” she shared. “Then I have to work on my other social media profiles, whatever it may be.”

Mikayla added that she had meetings until her work day ended at 5:19 PM. At the time, she faced some backlash before she deleted it. However, the video resurfaced with thousands of people using her rant as a sarcastic remark about jobs.

Who Is Mikayla Nogueira on TikTok?

Mikayla Nogueira is a 24-year-old makeup artist and social media content creator. Her TikTok page has become so popular that she is followed by Lady Gaga, Jeffree Star, Addison Rae, among countless other celebrities.

The Massachusetts native obtained a Communications degree from Bryant University in Rhode Island before returning to the Boston area. She created her TikTok page shortly after the pandemic began when she was laid off from her job at Ulta. She is currently engaged to her longtime partner named Cody.

Why Are People Mad at Mikayla on TikTok?

Countless TikTokers have been sharing their own work schedules while making fun of her complaints about her typical 9-5 work schedule being an influencer. People were obviously offended as some people work longer hours and have more difficult work.

Thanks to a TikToker who re-uploaded Mikayla's deleted video from 2021, people are using the audio, “I literally just finished working, it’s 5:19. Try being an influencer for a day, try it. Because the people who say it’s easy are so far out of their minds. Try it for a day."

Has Mikayla Responded to the backlash on TikTok?

At the time of this article's publication, she has not responded to any of the criticism from social media.