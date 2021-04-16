Jeffree Star Hospitalized Following ‘Severe’ Car Accident: ‘The Car Flipped Three Times’

Jeffree Star is currently hospitalized following a "severe" car accident in which the vehicle he was traveling in flipped over.

According to an Instagram Story shared Friday (April 16), which showed a photo of Star wearing a neck brace in a hospital bed, the beauty mogul and his longtime friend Daniel Lucas were admitted to the hospital after their car crashed.

"A few hours ago Jeffree and Daniel were in a severe car accident," the announcement read, revealing that Star and Lucas hit black ice while driving, causing their car to flip over three times.

"We will update you all when the doctor gives us more info," the announced continued. "So thankful they are both alive."

According to Casper, Wyoming station KISS 104.7 FM, who received a tip from "a person close to Jeffree," the car accident took place near Casper, Wyoming while Star was driving his Rolls Royce. Daniel was reportedly the only passenger in the car.

Star is reportedly being treated at Wyoming Medical Center and in stable condition.

Star owns a ranch in Wyoming and conducts some of his merchandising business locally. "I am employing all a local people from Casper, Wyoming, here in this beautiful town, and we do have a lot of new businesses opening…slow and steady wins the race,” he said in a recent video.