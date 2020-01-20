Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s 2020 SAG Reunion Sends Twitter into a Tizzy

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's 2020 SAG reunion led to a full-on internet meltdown.

The friendly exes, who were married from 2000 to 2005, both attended this year's Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday (January 19) where they both took home big awards — Pitt for his performance in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood and Aniston for her role as news anchor Alex Levy The Morning Show.

However, it was their sweet celebratory moment that sent fans into a frenzy on Twitter. The two actors were photographed talking backstage and at one point they even held hands.

You can see the photos of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston for yourself, below:

Emma McIntyre, Getty Images

Emma McIntyre, Getty Images

But that's not all: Pitt was also spotted watching Aniston's acceptance speech from backstage shortly after his own SAG win. In a video captured by The Hollywood Reporter, the actor can be seen smiling ear to ear.

Naturally, this reunion led to some of the best reactions on social media. It also proved that the long-running fascination with this former couple is still going strong even though they split up over 15 years ago.

Even celebrities weighed in on the encounter...

Pitt and Aniston broke up in 2005 after his alleged affair with Angelina Jolie, whom he then went on to marry before the pair split in 2016. As of the Friends alum, she wed Justin Theroux in 2015 before calling it quits two years later.