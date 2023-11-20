Tyler Durden, That You? Brad Pitt Looks Just Like His ‘Fight Club’ Character Now (PHOTOS)

Brad Pitt is causing film lovers to do a double take, with many suggesting his current appearance recalls one of his classic movie characters.

According to The Daily Mail, Pitt stopped by the F1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas on Saturday (Nov. 18), where he appeared to channel his character Tyler Durden from the 1999 cult film Fight Club.

Pitt's Grand Prix look included a blonde, spiky Y2K-era hairstyle, blue jeans, retro sunglasses and a jacket over a shirt featuring a prominent, sharp collar — not so dissimilar to the iconic outfit worn by his volatile character in the film.

Even though the David Fincher-directed Fight Club received mixed reviews at the time of its release nearly 25 years ago, the movie is a cult classic today and Pitt's role as Tyler Durden remains one of his most memorable to date.

Pitt has made plenty of appearances at F1 tracks lately as he reportedly prepares for an upcoming film rumored to be titled Apex.

The project is currently officially listed as Untitled Formula One Racing Movie, according to Austin America-Statesman.

In the upcoming film, Pitt will play an F1 driver named Sonny Hayes, who returns to racing years after suffering a tragic crash.

The film was previously slated for a late 2024 or early 2025 release date, though it's unclear how the SAG-AFTRA strike this year affected the production timeline.