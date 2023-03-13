Shania Twain Has Still Never Met Brad Pitt

He may play a starring role in one of her most famous songs, but Shania Twain still has yet to meet actor Brad Pitt in person.

Twain dropped that bombshell during a recent appearance on the comedic YouTube interview series Chicken Shop Date, after show host Amelia Dimoldenburg asked her if she'd ever met a rocket scientist. That question was a nod to the lyrics of Twain's 1997 classic hit, "That Don't Impress Me Much," which names rocket scientists and Pitt as two things that, well, don't impress her all that much.

It turns out, Twain has never met a rocket scientist — and she's never met the actor, either. "I wrote about Brad Pitt. I never met Brad Pitt," she details. "I think he's avoiding me, honestly."

Pitt may not have spoken to Twain in person, but he's definitely aware of her, and of his role in "That Don't Impress Me Much." After Twain swapped out his name for Ryan Reynolds' in her performance of the song at the 2022 People's Choice Awards, Pitt made it clear that he didn't mind sharing his name-check with his fellow on-screen heartthrob.

"I think we can share the wealth. Yeah, Ryan's a good egg, too. He deserves some love," he joked. "I think she should pass it on down, and next time she can sing it to Austin Butler. Maybe Leo [DiCaprio] in between."

