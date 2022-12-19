Who Is Brad Pitt Dating?

It seems Brad Pitt has a new love in his life!

According to Entertainment Tonight, Pitt is seemingly dating Ines de Ramon, a 30-year-old jewelry designer who was previously married to The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley for three years.

De Ramon is the head of wholesale for LA jewelry brand Anita Ko Jewelry, which is loved by celebrities.

"Brad and Ines recently started dating. Brad is enjoying spending time with Ines and getting to know her better," a source allegedly told ET. "It is still new, but they are seeing where things go and like each other. They are having a good time together."

The two were first spotted together in November 2022 at a Bono concert in LA. At the time, a source told People that the two had been dating "for a few months" and "met through a mutual friend."

Pitt also took de Ramon to the premiere of his new movie, Babylon, Dec. 15, where they were seen mingling at the afterparty, according to People.

Another source apparently told ET, "Ines is pretty chill and private. She has been somewhat overwhelmed by the attention she has received from being photographed with Brad."

De Ramon was married to Wesley from 2019 until they inconspicuously separated in 2022.

"The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago. They request privacy at this time," a statement read in September 2022 via People.

Meanwhile, Pitt was also recently linked to model and actress Emily Ratajkowski, who recently split from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

In September, a source told ET of Pitt and Ratajkowski's relationship, "Brad and Emily have spent time together, but it's very casual. They're friends."

Pitt split from ex-wife Angelina Jolie in 2019 after allegations of substance abuse and a scary incident aboard a private plane involving their kids. The two share Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14.