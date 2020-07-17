Did Katy Perry Ask Jennifer Aniston to Be Her Baby’s Godmother?

If you think that having Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom as your parents wouldn't be iconic enough, try growing up with Jennifer Aniston as your godmother!

According to Cosmopolitan, Perry and Bloom have been spending a lot of time with their friend Aniston—socially distanced, of course. Perry and Aniston, in particular, have apparently gotten very close over the past few months, so much so that the pop star allegedly asked the Friends star to be her unborn baby's godmother.

A source told the magazine that it was a very emotional and happy moment when Perry and Bloom asked Aniston to be the godmother of their first child together, though none of the three pals have yet to confirm the rumors.

Perry and Orlando are anticipating the arrival of their baby girl in just a couple of weeks.

In a recent Interview, Perry revealed that Bloom has been wonderful during quarantine. “He’s being very sensitive, knowing that we’re not only in quarantine but we’re doing it while pregnant. He’s also doing a lot of pro-style cycling for a couple hours a day, so that gives me my space,” she shared.

Perry spoke to SirusXM about why she decided now was the time for her to become a mother.

“Well, it wasn’t an accident," she said. "It was like, you know, I’m so grateful for everything that I have been able to do and achieve and all the goals I’ve been able to kinda check off my list, and dreams, in the life I’ve lived thus far. I think I’ve just been trying to create this space in my own life where I’m not running myself too ragged and, like, creating space for something new to happen like this.”