J.Lo and Ben Affleck Buying $34.5 Million Dream Home

Despite jokes and memes about the status of J. Lo and Ben Affleck's relationship after their recent public appearance, it seems the lovebirds are still taking bigger steps in their relationship after all.

According to TMZ, the couple is in escrow to buy a luxurious $34 million mansion in an exclusive, upscale L.A. neighborhood.

Apparently, the house is very new as well, having been built just last year, and has been called "Hamptons-style traditional" by the seller.

It features seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, plus a screening room, pool, gym, wine cellar, and health spa. The property sits on an entire acre of land.

Per TMZ, J. Lo recently listed her Bel Air home for around $42 million.

The couple has reportedly been house-hunting since before their wedding, as reported by OK!.

Reportedly, the two spent time remodeling Lopez's Bel Air home while they searched for a new place to fit their blended family. Lopez has 14-year-old twins Emme and Max, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10, with Jennifer Garner.

The couple recently made headlines after a seemingly tense encounter during an afterparty for Lopez's Shotgun Wedding film and due to Affleck appearing bored and "miserable" at the 2023 Grammys.

The latter saw a plethora of memes of Affleck in the audience looking unimpressed while Lopez danced and cheered.

However, the duo starred in a funny Super Bowl commercial together for Dunkin' Donuts.

The ad features Affleck working a Dunkin' drive-thru window before Lopez pulls up and asks, "What are you doing here? Is this what you do when you say you're going to work all day?"

"Grab me a glazed!" Lopez jokingly shouts.