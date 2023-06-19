Jennifer Lopez Receives Backlash for Shirtless Father’s Day Pic of Ben Affleck

On Sunday, June 18, Jennifer Lopez celebrated Father's Day with a post dedicated to her husband, Ben Affleck.

"Daddy Appreciation Post ✨ Happy Father’s Day Papa. And Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing Papas out there!! We love you and appreciate you more than you will ever know," the "Let's Get Loud" singer wrote in her caption.

Her post featured a shirtless photo of Affleck, a video of clips of the couple, and two selfies they took together.

Affleck is dad to three kids with his ex, Jennifer Garner, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, as well as step-dad to Lopez's 15-year-old twins Max and Emme from her previous relationship with Marc Anthony.

However, some people found the post being centered on Affleck's shirtless shower pic odd.

"I love her, but this post is strange to me," one fan wrote in the comments.

"Why would you post a shower pic of your husband? That’s appreciating him as a dad? Weird," one person commented on Instagram.

One person said harshly, "How about giving a shoutout to your kids' actual father instead of all your fill-in men that you’ve had in and out of those poor kids' lives?"

"And yet not one picture with his children," another person criticized.

Someone else called the post a "thirst trap."

"It’s the pic selection for me. Something just feels weird about showing thirst traps for a Father's Day post. It’s giving ick," the person commented.

"No one asked for this first pic," another person said.

On the other hand, some fans defended Lopez's post.

"This comment section did NOT pass the vibe check! Let’s not be miserable on the internet for a change? Happy for you, JLo. Grateful for good fathers," one fan said.

Another added, "Show them what you working with, Mama!!! Damn, you people are soooo judgemental! Did she compare him to Marc NO!!! Did she say Marc wasn’t a good dad no! She’s just grateful that her HUSBAND is a good dad all around to his and hers."

"These comments are absurd she’s appreciating him as a person and father that’s enough why on earth would she need to post his kids do you really think that’s appropriate when she’s still getting to know them at this stage you don’t even know if the kids feel comfortable being posted anyways," someone else said, noting that Lopez rarely posts photos of her kids, let alone of Affleck's kids.