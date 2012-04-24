Jessie J Breaks U.K. Record

Congrats to Jessie J! The 'Domino' singer just broke a record in her native U.K. What did our girl accomplish?

Jessie J became the first ever U.K. female to have six Top 10 singles from the same album. Jessie J's latest single, 'Laserlight,' featuring David Guetta, landed at No. 5 on the U.K. charts, per The Sun. The only acts to do the same across the pond are a heavy hitting bunch: U.K. boy band Take That, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry and the late King of Pop himself, Michael Jackson.

The other tracks from Jessie J's smash debut, 'Who You Are,' to land on the U.K. charts are 'Do It Like a Dude' (No. 2), 'Price Tag' (No. 1), 'Nobody's Perfect' (No. 9), 'Domino' (No. 1) and 'Who You Are' (No. 8). Her single 'Who's Laughing Now' stalled at No. 16, which is still pretty darn impressive!

It's an especially remarkable feat considering 'Laserlight' wasn't slated for a proper release for another month! It looks like her streak of bad luck is finally ending -- but we're knocking on wood for her just to be safe!