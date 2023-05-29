‘IRL Doll’ Jimin of BTS Wore the Same Jacket as Ken in ‘Barbie’

BTS' Jimin, the beloved member of the mega-famous K-pop group with an angelic voice, is lovingly known as an "IRL doll" due to his unfairly good looks and delicate features.

Now, thanks to one fan's sharp eye, Jimin is going viral for matching with a famous doll: Ken from Barbie, played by Ryan Gosling in the highly-anticipated upcoming film Barbie starring Margot Robbie in the titular role.

The eagle-eyed ARMY posted a TikTok video on Friday, May 26, after watching the new Barbie trailer.

"The fact I was watching the trailer for the new Barbie movie & notice[d] the jacket right away cracks me up," the fan wrote in the caption. The video now has over 800,000 views.

In the video, clips of Jimin in BTS' "Permission to Dance" video and Ryan Gosling as Ken in Barbie are cut together using audio of Wendy Williams saying, "That's what she said, and you know what...What was that?"

The video shows the two stars wearing the same Western-style shirt with white fringe and embroidered flowers.

Ken's is paired with a matching cowboy hat in the movie trailer as he and Barbie run into some trouble. Meanwhile, Jimin wore the shirt with flared pants while performing in BTS' joyful, desert-set 2021 music video for their third English single.

Watch the TikTok comparing the two stars wearing the same jacket, below:

Barbie has made many headlines recently as excitement rises for the film's release in late July, with fans even reminiscing on Gosling's past music career after the movie's soundtrack revealed a song by the actor will be featured.

For Jimin (and the rest of BTS), making music (and breaking records) is something the once-in-a-lifetime group knows as well as their intricate, harmonious choreography.

Most recently, Jimin set the record for reaching one billion streams on Spotify.

According to Guinness World Records, Jimin became the fastest male solo artist to reach one billion streams on the platform due to his six-track solo project, FACE. He broke the record of his bandmate, Jungkook, who took 16 days longer to reach the milestone.

Jimin has also been featured on several popular singles with other artists, like "VIBE" with legendary K-pop singer Taeyang, and "Angel Pt. 1" with NLE Choppa, Muni Long, JVKE, and Kodak Black from the latest installment in the Fast & Furious franchise, Fast X.