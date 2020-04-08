Joe Exotic Reportedly Claimed His Judge Is Homophobic, Requested New One for Court Case

Joe Exotic has reportedly asked for a new judge to preside over his civil lawsuit.

TMZ reports that the Tiger King star, real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage, filed a motion earlier this week requesting a new judge for the $94 million lawsuit he filed against federal prosecutors on March 17. Exotic, who is gay, apparently claimed in papers that Judge Scott Palk is homophobic and has a personal vendetta against him.

According to TMZ, in documents obtained by the tabloid, Exotic argued that "Judge Palk has already presided over other civil cases Joe's been involved in over the years" and "has a tainted view."

Exotic further claimed that the judge is a homophobic animal rights activist who has been openly "hostile" towards him during court proceedings.

The Netflix star and former Oklahoma zoo operator, who is currently incarcerated at the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, was convicted for murder for hire and violations of both the Endangers Species Act and Lacey Act in April 2019.

He was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison.