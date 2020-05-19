JoJo Siwa Lets Her Hair Down and Wears Black Gucci in ‘Wipe It Down’ TikTok Challenge Clip

JoJo Siwa let her hair down yet again in a new TikTok video and fans are going wild over her natural look.

On Monday (May 18), ahead of her 17th birthday, the YouTube star and Dance Moms alum broke the internet after ditching her bow and iconic high ponytail in another incredible transformation video.

In this new short clip, which has been viewed nearly 20 million times, Siwa is seen cleaning a mirror in her signature look — complete with her sparkly-heavy clothes and accessories — before transforming into a laid-back teenager rocking loose natural curls and no makeup.

The video is part of a "Wipe It Down" challenge, a new social media trend people have been using to show off their makeovers or just have a little fun with cosplay. It's pretty simple too and involves you filming yourself cleaning a mirror in a certain outfit before the clip cuts to new footage of you wearing another ensemble.

"It's my birthday tomorrow!" she captioned the TikTok that sees her wearing a black Gucci t-shirt after the switch. (This has fans assuming the new era of JoJo Siwa is coming and that her days as a colorful child entertainer may be coming to an end.)

It's safe to say fans are excited about the new JoJo Siwa.

Earlier this month, Siwa responded to haters and trolls who blasted her for changing her look, revealing this is who she really is behind all the sparkles and makeup.

"Recently, I've shown myself looking different. Not the classic rainbow, sparkles and side ponytail with a JoJo bow," she wrote, referring to the video she shared in April that sees her show off her naturally wavy hair.

"I've been hated on for years for dressing 'young' and acting 'childish'," Siwa continued. "People think this is me 'changing'... LOL NOPE! I love who I am! This is just me at night or in the morning!"