JoJo Siwa Has a Girlfriend

JoJo Siwa revealed that she has a girlfriend.

On Wednesday (February 3), the 17-year-old YouTube sensation was interviewed by Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, during which she revealed that she has a long-distance girlfriend who encouraged her to come out publicly.

"I do have the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world," she confirmed.

Siwa first posted a video lipsyncing Lady Gaga's "Born This Way," which people speculated was her coming out before she actually confirmed that she was coming out. "Then one day I was on FaceTime with my girlfriend, this was the day after I posted the 'Born This Way' TikTok, and we were talking about it, and talking about all of the love that came in and we were both like, 'Technically, I still hadn't confirmed it,'" she shared.

Siwa's girlfriend was extremely supportive of her decision to go public. "And so I was like, I kind of want to post this picture [wearing a 'Best Gay Cousin Ever' shirt] on my real Story [Instagram Story that is for the public, not close friends]."

Two days after her public coming out, Siwa was on the phone with her girl again and realized "how risky that was."

She explained, "Well, technically that was a really big risk that I took posting that. But if I lost everything that I've created because of being myself and because of loving who I want to love, I don't want it. That's not what I want, if I can't love who I want to love, that's one of the most important things to me."

Ten minutes prior to speaking with Fallon, Siwa was on the phone again with her girlfriend when she began to cry. The reason? "I'm just so happy because now I get to share what makes me the happiest with the world, and it makes my heart so happy."

During the interview, Siwa announced that she and Nickelodeon are filming a musical called The J-Team that is based on her life story and "being yourself."

