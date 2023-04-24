What Does ‘Jorf’ Mean? Word Featured on ‘Jury Duty’ Explained

Amazon Freevee's smash hit show Jury Duty has already sparked a few viral moments since it began airing in early April.

One such moment in the show happens when a fan-favorite character wears a T-shirt with the word "Jorf" written across it. Now, many viewers were wondering if "Jorf" is actually a real word, or just another part of the show's antics.

Jury Duty revolves around a fake criminal trial. All the characters are actors except for one man, Ronald Gladden, who believes he is sitting on a real jury.

The jury is hearing the case between Jacquiline "Jacquis" Hilgrove, owner of the fictional clothing company Cinnamon & Sparrow, and her employee Trevor Morris, who allegedly ruined a batch of T-shirts that were supposed to be for a social media influencer.

What Does 'Jorf' Mean?

In Episode 4, the jury members finally get to visit the Cinnamon & Sparrow factory and look at the shirts Trevor allegedly ruined. While there, they discover a batch of white T-shirts with the word "Jorf" printed on them in bold black letters hidden in a room.

During the episode, juror Todd takes one of the shirts and wears it out to dinner, where it causes a scene.

"I did have some customers complain about your shirt. It’s something very offensive," Todd's server tells him.

The server pretends to look up the meaning of the word on their phone and informs Todd that "Jorf" is a secret code word for white supremacists to identify one another in public. Needless to say, Todd quickly changes his shirt.

Is 'Jorf' a Real Word?

Thankfully, "Jorf" isn't actually a real word and you won't find its definition on Dictionary.com. It was simply made up for the show.

After the episode aired, viewers lit up Twitter with hilarious responses to the gag.

"Tweeting 'jorf' then deleting it minutes later as the episode continued #JuryDuty," one person tweeted.

Someone else shared they were searching for "Jorf" shorts but stopped when the show revealed what the made-up word means.

"I never super wanted a 'JORF' T-shirt and then super unwanted it so quickly," another joked.

