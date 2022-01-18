Is Julia Fox Going to Be in Madonna’s Biopic?

It looks like Madonna may be considering Julia Fox for a role in her often-teased biopic.

The Queen of Pop caused a stir on Instagram (as she does) when she posted a photo of herself posing with the Uncut Gems star late last week.

Dressed in a belted shirtdress, fishnets and black boots, the "Music" singer reclined on a couch with her arm wrapped around the equally stylish actor.

It appears that the duo were aiming to discuss business while they were together. Things did not go according to plan...

"Went to dinner with Julia to talk about my movie and some other folks showed up," Madonna joked in the caption.

The "other folks" in question were revealed as Fox's new boyfriend Kanye West, Floyd Mayweather and Antonio Brown.

Check out Madge's Instagram post below, but make sure you scroll through the gallery to see the pair's surprise dinner guests:

Is Julia Fox Starring in Madonna's Biopic?

While it's unclear how much Madonna and Fox were able to talk shop at their meeting, it does appear that the pop star may be considering Fox for a part in her movie.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Fox is reportedly in talks to play actress Debi Mazar, who is one of Madonna's longtime friends.

For what it's worth, the publication notes that Fox also has some level of a relationship with Mazar. The duo did an interview together for Document Journal last year.

Not only that, but the general public has drawn comparisons between their appearances. That alone would make Fox a good choice to bring Mazar to life on the big screen.

A rep for Madonna chose not to comment on the alleged casting. However, that doesn't mean it's not a possibility.

Who Is Debi Mazar? And What's Her Relationship With Madonna?

If you're unfamiliar with Madonna's old pal, Mazar is an actress with years of work experience in the industry.

Her first big break in film came with a 1990 appearance in Goodfellas. Mazar later appeared in Empire Records and a variety of other movies and TV shows.

More recently you may have seen her acting against Hilary Duff in Younger.

Entertainment Weekly notes that Mazar's been friends with Madonna since the '80s. She's appeared in several of the hit-maker's iconic music videos such as "True Blue" and "Music."

Mazar reflected on her relationship with the pop star in a 2015 interview with HuffPost and added that their kids even hang out from time to time.

Their long history together definitely makes Mazar an obvious choice for inclusion in the biopic.

What's Going on With Madonna's Biopic?

Entertainment Weekly reports that Madonna's been working on the film for years now. Universal Pictures and Amy Pascal are expected to produce with the Queen of Pop planning to direct.

It is currently unclear who will portray Madonna in the film and when it will be ready for release.