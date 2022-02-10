Julia Fox Says It’s ‘Amazing’ How ‘Heavily’ Kanye West Influenced Kim Kardashian’s Style

Julia Fox is tired of the bad faith fashion comparisons people make between her and Kim Kardashian.

Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the Uncut Gems star lamented how the media often unfairly pits her and Kardashian against one another, as well as how her boyfriend Kanye West previously influenced Kardashian's sartorial style.

"Well, we’ve worn some of, like, the similar looks, which I knew at the time of wearing them," Fox said in regard to similar outfits she and Kardashian have worn.

In fact, the two women wore the exact same dress at one point. In 2021, Fox wore a sheer Jean Paul Gaultier dress to the Christian Louboutin Loubillusions party, while Kardashian wore the same garment to the 2018 People’s Choice Awards just three years prior.

"I knew that Kim had worn it previously but I thought it was cool that she had worn it," Fox said of the dress.

"It wasn’t even a thing," she added. "But it is unfortunate because, you know, women are always pitted against each other and obviously, like, there’s 10 years of history that they [Kardashian and West] have prior and I don’t wanna ever, like, step out of line and speak on something that I have no place speaking on."

Fox shared she's tired of the media's constant criticism and perpetuation of competition between the two women.

“If anything, I feel like the conversation should be like, 'Wow, it’s amazing to see how heavily influenced Kim was by Kanye,' you know what I mean? If anything, I feel like that’s kind of what that shows, but obviously people wanna run with the more, like, nastier narrative and make people feel bad," she said.

Fox also noted that she has a background in fashion as well: She created the brand Franziska Fox with Briana Andalore back in 2014.

Just weeks before going public with her and West's relationship, Fox revealed on her Forbidden Fruits podcast that she is a fan of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“I have been watching Keeping Up... since it first came out in 2007, when watching it was embarrassing," she revealed, calling herself a "die-hard OG" fan.

“I wanted them to be my family … you feel like you know them," Fox continued, adding viewers become "happy for them when something good happens to them."



Fox told Interview magazine that she and the Yeezy mogul met on New Year's Eve (Dec. 31, 2021). Sparks flew immediately.

“I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection," Fox shared. "His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing and smiling all night.”