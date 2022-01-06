Here’s How Kim Kardashian’s Boyfriend Pete Davidson Is Connected to Kanye West’s Rumored Girlfriend Julia Fox

Did you know that Kim Kardashian's current boyfriend Pete Davidson has a surprising connection to Kanye West's rumored girlfriend Julia Fox?

Here's how the two know each other...

The Saturday Night Live comedian and the Uncut Gems actress dressed up as Ken and Barbie, respectively, for the November 2019 "Break the Internet" issue of Paper magazine, which Davidson covered (Yes, ironically the same magazine and issue theme for which Kardashian previously broke the internet back in 2014.)

Davidson and Fox even posed in a steamy bedroom scene together, as well as a photo in which Fox's high heel teetered dangerously close to Davidson's, uh, family jewels.

At the time of his cover interview, Davidson was rumored to be dating Kaia Gerber.

He said, "My love language, when I'm in a relationship, is I treat the person I'm with like a princess. I try and go as above and beyond as possible, because that's what you're supposed to do? If you're in a relationship with someone, you're just supposed to make that person feel as special as possible. But sometimes when you put so much on someone, it overwhelms them, and then they don't know if they could come close to that."

As for Fox, she revealed that she got to meet her celebrity crush Leonardo DiCaprio... twice.

"I had this huge poster of him from The Beach in my room, and there used to be, like, 'Leo love books'... Do you remember? Like, right when Titanic came out [when I was] in like third or fourth grade, he was just like, 'teen milk.' There were love books and I had all of them. He was the coolest," she recalled to Paper.

It seems Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Pete Davidson and Julia Fox are all tangled up now.

West and Fox were linked together romantically in December 2021, during the same time as Davidson and West's respective New Year's Eve parties.

The rapper announced his surprise New Year's Eve bash in Miami just hours before Davidson's NBC NYE special with Miley Cyrus, and the two parties even reportedly took place near each other. Naturally, social media went wild with theories and puns regarding the situation.

For Davidson and Kardashian's part, the two were linked as a couple not long after Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live on Oct. 9, 2021.

During a skit, the reality star and entrepreneur portrayed Jasmine alongside Davidson, who was dressed as Aladdin. The two even shared a kiss.

They then were photographed holding hands and out together on dates in public. Most recently, the couple vacationed in the Bahamas.