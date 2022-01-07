After being seen out and about with the rapper, everybody wants to know all about Kanye West's girlfriend, Julia Fox. As it turns out, before her acting career got started, she briefly worked in sex work.

In a December 2019 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Fox revealed that before she got her big break in Uncut Gems, which she starred in alongside Adam Sandler, she briefly worked as a dominatrix while attending high school.

"I heard about another girl who was doing it and that there was no sex or nudity. It was role-playing," she explained.

Fox later told The New Yorker that a girl who was like an "older sister" to her at one of the households she lived at was the one who inspired her to become a dominatrix.

“She would look at herself in the mirror, with the fishnets and the PVC and the platforms,” Fox recalled. “And, in the back of my mind, I always knew it was an option.”

At one point Fox staged an art show that used her blood as paint. In her teens, she also sold her underwear as a side hustle. Before she dabbled in S&M, she also worked in a shoe store and ice cream shop.

When Fox turned 18, she answered a Craigslist ad in the adult section and ended up getting the job. At one point, she even met and entered a relationship with one of her clients, who was a wealthy, older man.

“I used to pray all the time that a guy would come in and take me away, and then it happened,” she shared. “We were together for five years. He wanted me to marry him, and I loved him so much, but he wanted me to wear, like, Ralph Lauren Purple Label and Tory Burch. I felt like I was always playing a part.”

During that time in her life, Fox reportedly struggled with heroin and pill addiction and broke off the relationship because of her hard-partying lifestyle. She vowed to never get high again after her friend passed away from an overdose.