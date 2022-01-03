Who Is Kanye West’s New Girlfriend?

Kim Kardashian's reported relationship with Pete Davidson gave way to some of the most unexpected headlines of 2021. Now it looks like she's not the only one to find another shot at love: allegedly, Kanye West has also moved on.

Despite buying a home described as "across the street" from Kardashian's Hidden Hills residence; frequently appealing for another chance with his estranged wife; and even hosting a New Year's Eve party near Davidson's Miami, Fla. bash with Miley Cyrus, rumor has it that the rapper has found a new romantic interest.

According to Page Six, Ye is reportedly stepping out with actor Julia Fox.

The pair were spotted enjoying dinner at a Miami restaurant over the weekend, but TMZ reports that the outing was described as "nothing serious" by sources. Fox also went on record with Page Six and said that she wasn't sure if another date was in the cards.

It really takes us back to the good old days (from a few weeks ago) when Kardashian and Davidson were renting out theme parks and just being "friendly"...

Although some have cast doubt on their relationship, an anonymous source told Page Six that Fox and West are truly together. After hitting the town for a second outing, someone close to Fox told the publication that they are indeed dating.

“They both just got out of their former relationships, and they’ve helped each other recover immensely," the source explained. “They’re kind of kindred spirits, and it’s cool to watch.”

Now that she's making headlines for (reportedly) dating West, you're likely wondering: Who is Julia Fox?

You may recognize her from her role opposite Adam Sandler in Uncut Gems. She played Julia De Fiore in the 2019 cult film.

In 2021, Fox appeared in No Sudden Move, according to her profile on IMDb. It's unclear what her next move will be professionally. At the moment, Fox doesn't have any other projects listed as in the works for 2022.

What else do we know? For starters, Fox shares another business venture in common with West: she once launched a fashion line called Franziska Fox. The business venture was mentioned in a 2014 profile with Elle.

Page Six notes that Fox shares yet another commonality with the controversial hit-maker: She is also just coming out of a previous relationship. The star was formerly married to Peter Artemiev, who is the father of her young son Valentino.

She put Artemiev on blast around the holidays when she referred to him as a "deadbeat alcoholic" via Instagram, according to Page Six. (That said, she is clearly fully moved on from her prior beau.)

Will she find love with West? We'll have to wait and see. After all, he was also recently tied to Instagram model Vinetria. They ended their relationship around the holidays, according to Radar.

Maybe he and Fox will be the love story that lasts. Anything is possible in 2022!