Kanye West Buys a House Across the Street From Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian won't have to worry about making introductions when her new neighbor moves in across the street. Why? Because Kanye West just bought the house.

According to the Daily Mail, the rapper snatched up a home across the street from the Hidden Hills property he once shared with his estranged wife and children. He reportedly paid $4.5 million for his new digs, which is markedly less than the $20 million the couple dropped for their home back in 2014.

While it sounds like he got a deal, West actually offered $421,000 above the asking price. He presumably went over to sweeten his bid and scare off any possible competitors. The publication noted that the home boasts some sweet features such as a swimming pool and horse corral. However, the interior of the 1955 build will reportedly need updating.

The move comes shortly after West put a $3.7 million property on the market. He also dropped approximately $60 million for a property in Malibu.

Dirt noted that the hit-maker alluded to moving closer to Kardashian during a speech around Thanksgiving. He apparently expressed the desire to live in "the home right next door" to his family if he was unable to move back in.

He currently has no claim on the home he once shared with Kardashian as she paid him off for his share of it earlier this year.

His move across the street will likely make it easier for West and Kardashian to co-parent their children — North, Psalm, Saint and Chicago — together. On the flip side, it may make it awkward as they move on with their divorce.

Earlier this month TMZ reported that Kardashian filed court documents seeking to reestablish herself as single. The move would leave custody and property issues to be discussed at a later date but would effectively dissolve her marriage.

Kardashian first filed for divorce in February of 2021.

West has been fighting to rectify their relationship and made a reference to his attempts during a concert earlier this month, according to People.

He has not been successful thus far as Kardashian is reportedly dating Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson.